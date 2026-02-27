Kavitha Terms Delhi Liquor Case Politically Motivated, Says Truth Has Triumphed

Hyderabad: K. Kavitha, president of Telangana Jagruthi, on Friday reiterated that the liquor case against her was “politically motivated” and part of a vendetta against the Opposition.

Speaking to the media, Kavitha said she had repeatedly maintained that she had no connection with the case. “I have said a hundred times that we have nothing to do with this case. This is a politically motivated case. As part of political vendetta, this case has been put on Opposition parties,” she stated.

Expressing gratitude to the judiciary, she said the courts had upheld her faith in the system. “Today, the judiciary has cut through this entire web of lies. I am very thankful to everybody who stood by me during that difficult situation. Truth has triumphed. Truth can be hidden, but it can never be defeated,” she said.

Kavitha also claimed that the case was aimed at targeting the Bharat Rashtra Samithi and its chief K. Chandrashekar Rao. “Not only me, KCR garu himself has time and again said that this is a vendetta against BRS and him, which has been reflected on me,” she added.

Questioning the personal toll of the legal battle, Kavitha asked who would account for the time she lost with her children and family during the course of the case.