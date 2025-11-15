Hyderabad: K. Kavitha, the politically estranged daughter of former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, and sister of BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, on Saturday trashed her former party, saying the Jubilee Hills constituency byelection result showed that it failed to play the role of primary opposition party.

Speaking with reporters in Medak district, Kavitha yet again targeted her cousin and Siddipet MLA T. Harish Rao saying that “at least now, Harish Rao should stop sabotaging the BRS from within.” She advised Rama Rao to “abandon social media and instead go into the public.”

She said: “If the BRS fails to act as a primary opposition party, then Telangana Jagruti will rise to occupy that space.”

She alleged that Harish Rao was now asking his supporters talk about how he was working the phones in the run-up to the bypoll; the fact was that he told those who approached him to ask who they should vote for to do as they pleased.

Harish Rao and Rama Rao, she said, “pose like Krishna and Arjuna,” but have failed the BRS by “keeping KCR in the dark to the realities.” All they do, she added, was compliment each other and go about thumping their chests.

She also alleged that the alignment of the Regional Ring Road was changed to save a 400-acre land and farmhouse of Harish Rao. There are ties between Harish Rao and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, she alleged and added: “That is the reason why no action is taken on Harish Rao for various illegal actions of his.”

Saying it was more important to serve the people than to be in a party, Kavitha said her comments were in the hope that Chandrashekar Rao would see the reality and take corrective steps to protect the BRS.