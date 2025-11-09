Kavitha Slams Officials Over Delay In Flood Relief To Warangal

WARANGAL: Telangana Jagruthi president Kalvakuntla Kavitha, as part of the Jagruthi Janam Baata programme, visited flood-affected areas and the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Hanamkonda district on Saturday.

After inspecting the flood-hit Sammaiah Nagar, Kavitha consoled victims and expressed concern that, even after 15 days of assurances, no compensation or relief had reached those whose homes were damaged. She demanded accountability from district officials for the delay in providing assistance.

Kavitha attributed the severe waterlogging, even in areas that had never flooded before, to official negligence and incomplete infrastructure works, calling it a man-made disaster. She urged the government to provide immediate relief, permanent housing for the displaced, and to hold officials accountable. “If NGOs can extend help, the government must do much more,” she said.

During her visit to MGM Hospital, Kavitha found the facility struggling due to an unreleased maintenance budget and the delay in constructing the proposed 20-floor super specialty hospital. She highlighted acute shortages, remarking, “When there are syringes, there is no cotton; when there is cotton, there are no syringes,” forcing patients to rely on costly private diagnostics.

Kavitha criticised the state’s inaction despite two women ministers representing Warangal, stating that patients continue to suffer, with two patients often sharing a single bed. She urged the ministers to personally visit CKM and MGM hospitals to witness the conditions firsthand.

On the ongoing controversy surrounding educational institutions, Kavitha said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s harsh remarks were unwarranted, as many colleges are struggling due to the government’s failure to release student fee reimbursement funds. She called on the administration to support both students and institutions instead of intimidating them.

Kavitha announced that Telangana Jagruthi will soon release an Action Taken Report detailing the issues identified and monitoring the progress of their resolution across all districts visited.