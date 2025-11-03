Kavitha Seeks Relaxation In Cotton Moisture Norms

ADILABAD: Former MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday urged both the state and Central governments to relax the moisture content norm for cotton from the current 12 per cent to 20-25 per cent to save farmers from heavy losses.

She alleged that local BJP MLA Payal Shankar and MP Godam Nagesh had neglected the farmers and their concerns, despite the widespread crop damage caused by incessant rains.

Kavitha said BJP leaders and elected representatives should pressurise the Centre to revise the moisture content standards for cotton to ensure farmers get fair prices for their produce.

Speaking to the media in Adilabad as part of her Jagruti Janam Bata programme, she said no political party would gain significantly from winning or losing a single Assembly seat such as Jubilee Hills, and appealed to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to pause his campaign activities and focus instead on addressing the farmers’ distress caused by floods and rains.

Earlier, Kavitha visited the Adilabad market yard and interacted with cotton farmers to understand their grievances. She also visited the Korata-Chanaka barrage, where she urged the state government to expedite its completion, noting that only 10 per cent of the project work remains pending.