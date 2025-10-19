Kavitha Seeks Divine Blessings Before Telangana Jagruthi Padyatra

Tirumala: Ahead of her ambitious Telangana Jagruthi Padyatra, former BRS MLC K. Kavitha offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, seeking divine blessings for her state-wide outreach starting on October 25.

The four-month padyatra will span all 33 districts of Telangana, focusing on connecting with people and strengthening the Telangana Jagruthi movement.

Political observers view this as Kavitha’s major comeback move following her suspension from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), hinting at the rise of a new independent political front in the Telugu states.

Her padyatra is expected to highlight regional issues, women’s empowerment, and grassroots governance, marking a significant phase in her political reinvention.