Kavitha Says BJP-BRS Alliance May Be in The Offing

HYDERABAD: The just-concluded municipal elections have shown that the BRS and the BJP were moving closer, and could be the first step for a likely alliance in the future, Telangana Jagruti leader and former MLC K. Kavitha claimed on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference on the municipal election results, Kavitha said the polling saw a strange situation where the BRS left the north Telangana region to the BJP, and the BJP left the rest of the state for the BRS. Observing this closely, she alleged, it appeared that this was an unspoken understanding between the two and possibly an indication that they would come together in the future.

Kavitha said Telangana Jagruti, which contested the polls under the All India Forward Bloc flag, won some 40 plus seats in the municipalities, including wresting the Waddepalle civic body in Jogulamba-Gadwal district. “There were some issues related to giving of B Forms to some more candidaters, but they won as independents and are with Telangana Jagruti giving us a total of 40 or more seats in all,” she said.

Kavitha, who addressed the press meet along with All India Forward Bloc state vice-president A. Joji Reddy, said there was no confusion in Waddepalle and that the Telangana Jagruti and the Forward Bloc will lead the civic body.

Calling the municipal election results just a trailer of what was to come and how Telangana Jagruti would emerge as the alternative for the Congress in the state, Kavitha said, “this is just the trailer, the entire picture is yet to be screened,”

Kavitha said the BRS had flopped in convincing people of the Congress government’s failures. The BRS’ poor performance in municipal polls, after its working president K.T. Rama Rao made many claims of urban development when he was the MA&UD minister, showed how the BRS had failed then in development, and now in the elections, she added.

Kavitha also took a potshot at BRS saying it rushed to help the CPI in Kothagudem even though the CPI did not ask for it. “BRS earlier called the CPI a ‘toka (tail)’ party. It looks like the BRS has now become the tail for a tail party with KTR offering support to the CPI,” she said.