Kavitha Resigns from BRS, Quits as MLC

Hyderabad: Declaring “I have been hanged without a trial,” K. Kavitha, daughter of BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday announced her resignation from the party, and from the MLC post she was elected to as a BRS candidate.

At a press meet that was marked with some emotionally charged moments, Kavitha who was suspended on Tuesday from the BRS by Chandrashekar Rao for anti-party activities, said she could not understand how she raising important issues facing people, or campaigning for right of BCs could be considered as such. Kavitha said ever since here release from prison last year, she toured the state, raised issues of public importance and working for the party. “Which activity of mine is anti-party? Even when I first raised how I was being targeted in the form of a vicious campaign, I did so from the BRS office Telangana Bhavan. This campaign has been going on even before the letter I wrote to my father was leaked,” she said.

Kavitha said she never waivered in her commitment to BRS but that “I do not know why KCR took the decision. I am not competent to question KCR’s political acumen but I believe KCR was under pressure. However, I will honour his decision though I was hanged without as much as being asked a question. So I am resigning from the party and from the MLC post I got from the party.”

She also declared, “I will not be joining any other party. As for the future course of action, that will be decided after extensive consultations with Telangana Jagruthi members, intellectuals, women and other sections of the society. Whatever decision I will take, will be one that will do good to the people of Telangana.”

Stressing on her contribution to the BRS during the statehood movement and later, she said Telangana Jagruthi, the organization she started and leads, “is like the software for the hardware that is the BRS party. My biggest concern is that those who came after me will do the same for KCR and KTR and I wish they both understand this.”