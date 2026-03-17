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Kavitha Reddy Named IIHFW Chairperson

Telangana
17 March 2026 11:27 PM IST

She officially took charge at the institute’s office in Hyderabad

Kavitha Reddy Named IIHFW Chairperson
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Dr Kavitha Reddy took charge as chairperson of the governing council of the Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare at the institute’s office in Hyderabad

NIZAMABAD: Dr Kavitha Reddy, a doctor from Nizamabad, has assumed charge as chairperson of the governing council of the Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare. She officially took charge at the institute’s office in Hyderabad.

State government advisor and Bodhan MLA P Sudarshan Reddy, along with Jagtial MLA Sanjay, attended the event as chief guests.

On the occasion, Dr Kavitha Reddy expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, ministers and MLAs for appointing her to the post. She said she would work towards protecting public health and prepare an action plan to ensure better medical services in government hospitals. She also pledged to strive for further development of the institute.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
nizamabad doctors state government P.Sudarshan Reddy jagtial MLA Sanjay Chief Minister Revanth Reddy 
India Southern States Telangana Nizamabad 
Narender Pulloor
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