Kavitha Reddy Named IIHFW Chairperson

NIZAMABAD: Dr Kavitha Reddy, a doctor from Nizamabad, has assumed charge as chairperson of the governing council of the Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare. She officially took charge at the institute’s office in Hyderabad.

State government advisor and Bodhan MLA P Sudarshan Reddy, along with Jagtial MLA Sanjay, attended the event as chief guests.

On the occasion, Dr Kavitha Reddy expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, ministers and MLAs for appointing her to the post. She said she would work towards protecting public health and prepare an action plan to ensure better medical services in government hospitals. She also pledged to strive for further development of the institute.