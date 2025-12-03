Kavitha Rebukes AP Deputy CM: Telangana’s Big Heart Should Not Be Mistaken for Weakness

Hyderabad: Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Wednesday sharply rebuked Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for his recent remarks about Telangana people, saying they showed disrespect for the sacrifices made during the state’s formation.

Speaking to reporters, she reminded him that Telangana was born from years of struggle, and its people — who sacrificed their lives for the welfare of children and the nation — would not be diminished by provocative statements.

Kavitha said Telangana has always wished well for its neighbour and urged mutual goodwill, invoking “Jai Telangana, Jai Andhra.” She noted that the state’s leaders have consistently advocated cooperation and that Telangana people “will have a big heart” rather than harbour small-mindedness but warned that such generosity should not be mistaken for weakness.

Pointing out that Kalyan has moved from cinema to public office, she told him to remember the responsibility of representing Andhra Pradesh and to “think carefully before speaking.” She added that while cultural and political rivalries may arise, Telangana has never sought to harm people from other states and expects the same respect in return.