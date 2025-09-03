Kavitha Ratchets Up Attack On Harish, Santosh

Hyderabad: BRS supremo K. Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter K. Kavitha who was on Tuesday suspended from the party by her father, on Wednesday ratcheted up her attacks on former minister T. Harish Rao, and former MP J. Santosh Kumar calling them “tigers in sheep clothing” who will consume Chandrashekar Rao, and party working president and her brother ‘Ramanna’ K.T. Rama Rao.

Kavitha, who had in the past dropped several hints that Rama Rao was at loggerheads with her and was possibly trying to undermine her in the party, at a press conference at the office of Telangana Jagruthi, the organization she leads, stayed focused on attacking Harish Rao and Santosh holding them responsible for her suspension from the party. She left none in doubt that her battle was now with these two leaders, acknowledged to be close to Chandrashekar Rao.

Referring to Harish Rao using Chandrashekar Rao’s description of him as a ‘six feet bullet’, Kavitha said “this ‘bullet’ hit me. Harish Rao fancies himself as a trouble shooter for the party. The fact is he is a bubble shooter. He creates illusions and situations that appear like problems, and ‘shoots’ them.” She added that Harish and Santosh “are a gang” driven by ambition and desire for wealth respectively, and if “KCR and Ramanna do not realise this, the day may not be far off when my father and brother will become the gang’s victims. They want to control the party and KCR and KTR must realise this. I urge Ramanna to take note, protect himself, my father and the BRS.”

Kavitha said Harish Rao was the problem in the party, and added that the now famous Hampi “holiday” in which around 20 BRS leaders took part, “begged for forgiveness” and to prove his credentials, “outed” Eatla Rajendar when he was questioned on the Hampi episode by Chandrashekar Rao and this eventually resulted in Etala Rajendar leaving the BRS party. “Harish Rao also privately funded more than 20 MLA candidates in the last elections to leave himself room for horse trading if the opportunity arose and take control. He also actively tried to have KTR defeated in Siricilla,” she said.

With respect to Santosh Kumar, Kavitha said when a Dalit came under the wheels of a tractor trailer illegally transporting sand in Nerella village, Santosh, “who always was with KCR, called the police from the Chief Minister’s Office and had around eight more Dalits dragged to the police station and repeatedly beaten up. Santosh got the money from the sand mafia and KTR got the blame. There is a pattern to the functioning of Harish Rao and Santosh,” she said.

“My concern,” Kavitha said, “is not about myself. I am tough. I can take it. I am worried about Ramanna and KCR. My father is a forgiving person and I am afraid that he is for some reason, not able to see through the harish Rao and Santosh’s machinations. I am afraid for the future of the BRS party,” she said.

Kavitha said Harish Rao’s activities undermining the BRS began after he took the same flight as Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy once and it was during the flight that Harish Rao entered into a deal with Revanth to undermine BRS in return for protection. “Harish ran a milk business that was in a case but the case and the FIR was thrown out within days. Harish Rao’s actions within the BRS are being directed by Revanth. Even in the Assembly, Revanth kept targeting KCR and never Harish during the Kaleshwaram debate. There is so much more to reveal which I will do at an appropriate time,” Kavitha said.