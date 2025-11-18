Kavitha Questions Harish Rao’s Silence on Allegations

P. Srinivas | DC

Nalgonda, Nov. 17

Former MLC and Telangana Jagruthi leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday said the public would understand why BRS leader T. Harish Rao has remained silent on the allegations she made against him.

As part of her “Telangana Jagruthi-Janam Bata” programme, Kavitha visited the Model School at Tekulapally in Penuballi mandal of Khammam district and interacted with students.

Speaking to the media, Kavitha said BRS leaders launched a sharp attack on her after she levelled allegations against their top leadership. However, those directly named in her allegations have remained silent. She questioned why Harish Rao has not responded if her accusations were untrue. “People are observing everything and understand the meaning of this silence,” she said.

She termed the Congress victory in the Jubilee Hills bypoll as a failure of both the BRS and the BJP. Kavitha said that while ruling parties generally have an advantage in bypoll, there have been instances where opposition candidates have won. Despite public dissatisfaction with the Congress government for not fulfilling its poll promises, the Opposition failed to convert that discontent into votes, she observed. She alleged that the Opposition parties have failed to fight for public issues, a responsibility Telangana Jagruthi has now taken up. The organisation, she said, would continue to mount pressure on the government to implement its promises.

Kavitha also inspected land proposed for the establishment of a Leather Park at Madhira. During her visit to the Tekulapally Model School, she expressed displeasure over poor sanitation and inadequate facilities.