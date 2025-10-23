Kavitha Plans New Party, To Go On State Tour

After offering prayers at the Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy Temple in Yadagirigutta, Kavitha, who was expelled from the BRS and is the daughter of BRS president K. Chandrashekhar Rao, said she would soon embark on a statewide tour titled “Janam Baata”. The programme will run from October 25 to February 13, covering all 33 districts of Telangana, beginning from Nizamabad on October 25.

Kavitha said she would spend two days in each district headquarters, interacting with intellectuals, women, and youth to gather feedback on the state government’s functioning, the public response to opposition parties, and the issues faced by the people.

Responding to a question, Kavitha said, “There is no need for a political party to serve the people. However, if there is a genuine demand from the people during my district tour, I will take a decision on launching a new political party.”



