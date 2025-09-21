Kavitha Performs Bathukamma in Chintamadaka

SIDDIPET: Telangana Jagruthi president and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha said they would teach a lesson to those treating Siddipet and Chintamadaka as their personal fiefdoms. “Chintamadaka is our native village, but BRS leaders are trying to create a rift between us and the people of Chintamadaka and Siddipet,” she lamented.

Kavitha joined villagers in her native Chintamadaka in Siddipet district to celebrate Bathukamma with engili flowers on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, she said those who had driven her away from her family would one day have to answer for it. She expressed anguish that the incident had brought disrepute to BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

She remarked that Chintamadaka itself could become her karmabhoomi (place of action) in the future. “The more restrictions they impose, the more often I will come,” she said. “After the separate Telangana movement began, Chandrashekar Rao resigned here and someone else was installed in his place. Since then, coming to Siddipet and Chintamadaka feels like entering private property or KGF — they’ve imposed so many restrictions,” she added.

Kavitha recalled that during the Telangana movement, even when people from Andhra imposed hundreds of restrictions, they faced bullets and carried on the struggle. “Political restrictions won’t stop us,” she declared.

“It is extremely painful to be forced away from one’s family after marriage. I will not forgive those who conspired to estrange me from my parents, who only ever wished me well,” she said.