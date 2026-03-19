Kavitha Party May Be Named Telangana Praja Jagruthi

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi president K. Kavitha, a former BRS MLC, on Thursday said she would launch her political party on an auspicious day after the Sri Rama Navami festival later this month. The party will be independent and will not align with anyone, and that “there will be no compromises,” Kavitha said.

While she did not announce the name of her party, it is likely to be called ‘Telangana Praja Jagruthi’, a name she said should be registered by the Election Commission of India. This plea was made in the Delhi High Court by Kavitha’s counsel, who sought the court’s intervention to direct the Election Commission of India (ECI) to consider Kavitha's plea seeking the registration of her party.

The court, disposing of the petition, directed the ECI to “consider the application filed by the petitioner” but did not set any deadline to the poll panel to do so. Kavitha’s counsel urged the court to direct the ECI to take a decision on the application within four weeks as local body elections were expected to be notified in Telangana in mid-April. The court was informed by Kavitha’s counsel that the application to register the party was made on January 23 under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Kavitha, on Thursday, while speaking at the Ugadi new year celebrations at Telangana Jagruthi office, also announced a ‘Jagruthi People’s Budget 2026–27’ with a proposed outlay of Rs 2,15,200 crore. “Telangana Jagruthi will present a People’s Budget every year on Ugadi, reflecting the aspirations and needs of the people. We urge the government to incorporate these people-centric proposals into the official budget framework,” she said.

While the government is expected to present a budget exceeding Rs 3 lakh crore, the Jagruthi People’s Budget was pegged at Rs 2.15 lakh crore, “ensuring efficient allocation while leaving adequate fiscal space for additional government initiatives,” she said.