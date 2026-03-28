Kavitha Launching ‘Liquor Party’, Says BJP Leader

Nizamabad:Nizamabad Municipal BJP deputy floor leader Dampally Jyothi said that former MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha should name her new political outfit the ‘Liquor Party’.

She alleged that former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had utterly neglected Telangana, and that his daughter was now further damaging the state.

Speaking to reporters at the party’s district unit office, Jyothi claimed that Kavitha had already caused significant harm to the district.

She said that MP Dharmapuri Arvind was striving hard for the development of Nizamabad and that development activities were progressing rapidly in the Nizamabad parliamentary constituency.

Municipal corporators Sumitra Devi, Chinta Prasuna Reddy, Kalpe Archana and Dhatrika Revathi were present.