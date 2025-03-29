Kavitha, Kejriwal got bail, but not Muslims, says Owaisi

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday wondered how former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter Kavitha, and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal got bail, while a number of Muslims, including Gulfisha, Tahir Hussain and Shifa ur Rahman, languished behind bars for more than five years.

Addressing at Jalsa Youm-Ul-Quran here, Owaisi said that neither those in the government nor the Mughals had fought against the British but many patriotic Muslims, including the then Imam of Macca Masjid Moulvi Alauddin, had done so. Moulvi Alauddin had given call against the British during Ramzan and hundreds of people inspired by his call took out a huge rally and attacked the British Residency near Sultan Bazaar.

He said Moulvi Alauddin was one of the first freedom fighters to face Kala Pani punishment (imprisonment in Andaman Islands).

Owaisi said that the Soviets had carried out oppressive measures against Muslims in the erstwhile USSR. The USSR had faded away but Islam continued to flourish, he said.

Owaisi said that Muslims would continue to fight for their rights within the domains of the Constitution for a better future. Owaisi said that the RSS and its ideology were the only threats to the nation.

Referring to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s comments in a podcast, the MIM chief asked why the UP government was lenient towards some forces which tried to play Holi forcefully with some Muslims. “Can Muslims forcefully make Hindus drink Sheer Khurma on Id,” he asked.

Owaisi said that the Muslims would never forgive Chief Ministers N. Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar and RLD chief Jayant Choudhry who were reportedly allowing the BJP to attack the Shariat by bringing in a new Waqf law.