Kavitha: Karma Hits Back After BRS Loses Jubilee Hills Bypoll

Hyderabad: Suspended BRS MLC K Kavitha on Friday took a swipe at the party over its defeat in the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll, saying "karma hits back".









Taking to X, after the by-election results were announced, she said, "Karma hits back." Kavitha was suspended from the BRS in September after she accused her cousins and party leaders T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar of "tarnishing" her father K Chandrasekhar Rao's image over the Kaleshwaram project.