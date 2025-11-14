 Top
Kavitha: Karma Hits Back After BRS Loses Jubilee Hills Bypoll

Telangana
14 Nov 2025 5:23 PM IST

Suspended BRS MLC targets party leadership as Congress wins Jubilee Hills by over 24,000 votes.

Kavitha: Karma Hits Back After BRS Loses Jubilee Hills Bypoll
Suspended BRS MLC K Kavitha reacted to the party’s Jubilee Hills bypoll defeat with a sharp “karma hits back” jibe, renewing her criticism of BRS leaders amid her ongoing rift with the party.

Hyderabad: Suspended BRS MLC K Kavitha on Friday took a swipe at the party over its defeat in the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll, saying "karma hits back".



Taking to X, after the by-election results were announced, she said, "Karma hits back." Kavitha was suspended from the BRS in September after she accused her cousins and party leaders T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar of "tarnishing" her father K Chandrasekhar Rao's image over the Kaleshwaram project.

Since her suspension, she has been focusing on public issues under the banner of Telangana Jagruti, a cultural organisation she heads. Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav won the Jubilee Hills by-election on Friday, defeating his nearest BRS rival Maganti Sunitha by more than 24,000 votes.
