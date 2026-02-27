Kavitha Discharged in Delhi Excise Policy Case

New Delhi: In a major relief in the Delhi liquor policy case, Rouse Avenue court dismissed the cases registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation against K. Kavitha and other accused persons, including her auditor Buchi Babu.

The court also quashed the case filed by the CBI against AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal, along with all other accused in the matter.

The special court judge delivered the verdict after hearing detailed arguments from both sides. In its order, the court came down heavily on the CBI, strongly criticising the manner in which the case was registered and investigated.

Observing serious lapses in procedure, the court faulted the agency’s approach in both the registration of the case and the conduct of the probe, ultimately dismissing the charges against all the accused.