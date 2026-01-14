Kavitha Enough to Criticize BRS, KCR: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Wednesday said that his daughter Kavitha was enough to criticize the BRS party and its president K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

“They (BRS leaders) do not need anyone to criticize them,” he said after laying the foundation stone for various development works in Devarakadra town of Mahabubnagar district. Animal Husbandry Minister Vakiti Srihari was also present.

He said the State government would focus on the development of Telangana on all fronts. Komatireddy said that if Congress wins everywhere in the upcoming municipal elections, then it will have the opportunity to work with even greater strength.

Stating that the municipal elections will be held with party symbols, he said the BRS would not win more than 10 percent of the 138 municipalities in the State. BRS working president KT Rama Rao claimed that the party would win 40 percent of the seats in the panchayat elections, which are not related to party symbols. The Minister challenged him to show his strength in the municipal elections.