Kavitha Announces New Party in May

Hyderabad: “Telangana will have a brand new regional party that will fight for the people, and the party will be formally launched in the first week of May,” announced Telangana Jagruthi leader K. Kavitha on Thursday. A former BRS MP who quit her post as MLC after a public spat with the party’s top leadership, Kavitha said that the party will come into existence at an auspicious moment, adding that she is likely to contest from Siddipet, or Bodhan, or any other constituency in the next Assembly elections.

Incidentally, Siddipet is currently represented by Kavitha’s cousin and senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao, at whom she had been going hammer and tongs at every available opportunity and holding him responsible for the downfall of the BRS in the last elections, and as the person who caused all the trouble that eventually resulted in her being suspended from the BRS party.

Kavitha, who quit the BRS after a public spat with her father and BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao, her brother and BRS working president KT Rama Rao, and Harish Rao, had been saying for some time that she would set up a new political party. She said that many BRS leaders are in touch with her. She added that the new party will have representation from all sections of society, with a particular focus on youth. "We have set up 50 committees to study people’s problems, our action plans will be based on the findings of these committees," she added.