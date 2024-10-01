Kavitha admitted to hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: BRS leader and MLC K Kavitha has been admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad for a series of medical tests. Sources indicate that she was admitted recently, with the tests expected to be concluded today.





Kavitha's health has been a concern since her time in Tihar Jail, where she was held in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case. During her imprisonment, she reportedly suffered from multiple health issues, including gynaecological problems and high fever. Further details regarding her current condition are awaited.



