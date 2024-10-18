Kavach Training Facility Opens at MCEME in Hyderabad

Hyderabad:In a move to boost the training infrastructure of the Indian Army, a facility named ‘Kavach’ was inaugurated at the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad. The facility was commissioned by Lt Gen Neeraj Varshney, Commandant, MCEME.

The state-of-the-art facility is designed to train personnel on armoured equipment and features cutting-edge laboratories on additive manufacturing, augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) technologies, as well as modern fluid mechanics and hydraulics labs. Equipped with advanced classrooms, the new training bay aims to foster a conducive environment for learning, knowledge sharing, and innovation.



Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Lt Gen Varshney highlighted the importance of modern infrastructure in preparing the Army’s technical leaders. He emphasised that the facility will provide theoretical and practical training in niche technologies, ensuring the operational reliability and availability of armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs).