Kavach Research Institute to be set up in Secunderabad; Begumpet Station to be fully operated by women

Hyderabad: Secunderabad will soon host a nationally recognised Kavach Research Institute, established under the Ministry of Railways. The institute aims to enhance railway safety through advanced technology research.

Meanwhile, Begumpet Railway Station is set to become an all-women-operated station, a significant step towards women’s empowerment in the railway sector. The station is being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat and Modern Railway Stations initiative to improve passenger amenities and infrastructure.

Union minister G. Kishan Reddy and @SCRailwayIndia have highlighted these developments as key milestones in modernising and securing railway operations in the region.



