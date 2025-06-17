Kathak Exponent Mangala Bhatt Passes Away

Hyderabad: Kathak exponent Mangala Bhatt, a recipient of the Central Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, passed away on Monday at the age of 62.

She leaves behind her husband, Raghav Raj Bhatt, principal of the Sri Thyagaraja Government College of Music & Dance, and their son, Madhav Raj Bhatt. Her legacy survives in the children, teenagers, and adults she trained, many of whom are now spreading Kathak both within India and abroad.

A prominent figure in Hyderabad's classical dance community, she had been teaching Kathak for over three decades through Aakruti Kathak Kendra, which she founded and nurtured. Many dancers, who were trained under her guidance, paid their last respects to her on Tuesday.

She was a disciple of Pandit Durga Lal from the Jaipur gharana and completed her Visharad from Gandharva Mahavidyalaya. Her approach combined rigour with an expressive depth that drew admiration across generations. Married to fellow Kathak artist Raghav Raj Bhatt, she remained a fixture in Hyderabad's classical arts scene, mentoring students, performing, and contributing to the cultural discourse of the city.

The funeral took place on Tuesday afternoon at Jubilee Hills Maha Prasthanam. Friends, students, and admirers streamed into her residence at Road No. 11, Mithilanagar in Banjara Hills. As the procession moved, her disciples recited padant and jathis in 16 beats, their voices carrying the rhythm she had lived by. The air was thick with emotion, punctuated by the beats of nattuvangam.

Durga Lal’s sons, Pandit Mohit Lal and Pandit Mona Lal, came from Delhi to bid farewell. Classical dancers from across India stood by the family. Poet Andesri, Telangana Sangeet Natak Akademi chairperson Dr Alekhya Punjala, former Akademi president Deepika Reddy, and Padma Shri awardee Dr Padmaja Reddy were among those present.

Fellow Akademi awardees Dr Bhagavatula Sethuram, Dr Jonnalagadda Anuradha, Dr Vanaja Uday, Rajeshwari Sainath, B Bharathi and Rohini Kandala joined them, as did senior IAS officers G Kishan Rao, Sunita Bhagwat, Chanda Pandit and Lokendra Sharma. Many offered condolences to Raghavraj Bhatt and their son Madhav Raj Bhatt.