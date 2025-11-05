Karthika Pournami Celebrated On Grand Note

KARIMNAGAR/WARANGAL: A huge rush of devotees was witnessed from the early hours on Wednesday on the occasion of Karthika Pournima, as special prayers and rituals were performed at several Shaivite temples across the erstwhile Karimnagar and Warangal districts.

The central practice of the day saw devotees, especially women with their children, lighting Karthika Deepams with 365 wicks, a sacred offering made to fulfill vows and seek divine blessings on the auspicious day.

The famous Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple in Vemulawada saw heavy crowds of devotees arriving from various regions for the darshan of Rajanna and Bheemeswara Swamy. Due to ongoing temple development works, only general darshan was allowed at the main Rajanna temple, while all arjitha sevas were conducted at the Bheemeswara Alayam.

Many devotees also participated in rituals such as Abhishekam and offered the traditional Kode Mokku. The nearby Baddi Pochamma Temple too witnessed large crowds, with devotees visiting the goddess after their main temple prayers.

Temples across the erstwhile Warangal district, including the Thousand Pillar Temple, Kaleshwaram, Ramappa, and Siddeswaralayam, held special prayers. At Kaleshwaram, pilgrims took holy dips in the Triveni Sangam before lighting lamps in the temple premises.

In Karimnagar, the Sri Mahashakti Temple drew massive crowds for a large-scale Satyanarayana Swamy Vratam. The Karthika Masam is considered sacred for the worship of both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu, and lighting lamps on Pournami near the Amla tree and Tulasi plant is believed to dispel darkness and grant eternal merit.

Temple authorities made special arrangements to manage the heavy turnout of devotees at major temples across both districts.