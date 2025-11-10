Karnan Launches Drone Surveillance Initiative for Jubilee Hills Bypoll
As many as 139 drones, across 407 polling stations would enhance security, monitor polling activities, and ensure a smooth and transparent election process
Hyderabad: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the GHMC Commissioner, R V Karnan launched the Drone Surveillance Project on Monday at Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium in Yousufguda, ahead of the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election on Tuesday.
As many as 139 drones, across 407 polling stations would enhance security, monitor polling activities, and ensure a smooth and transparent election process.Joint Commissioner of Police, Tafseer Iqbal, along with senior election officials was also present. Officials said the initiative would strengthen polling station security and help maintain a fair and transparent election process, according to Karnan, who is also the District Election Officer.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story