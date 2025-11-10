Karnan Launches Drone Surveillance Initiative for Jubilee Hills Bypoll

Hyderabad: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the GHMC Commissioner, R V Karnan launched the Drone Surveillance Project on Monday at Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium in Yousufguda, ahead of the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election on Tuesday.

As many as 139 drones, across 407 polling stations would enhance security, monitor polling activities, and ensure a smooth and transparent election process.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Tafseer Iqbal, along with senior election officials was also present. Officials said the initiative would strengthen polling station security and help maintain a fair and transparent election process, according to Karnan, who is also the District Election Officer.