Karimnagar's Iconic Cable-Stayed Bridge Faces Major Damage in Just One Year

Telangana
DC Correspondent
31 July 2024 2:02 PM GMT
It was constructed to enhance connectivity on the outskirts of Karimnagar city, while also reducing the distance to Warangal by 7 kilometers
This deterioration has not only compromised the main structure of the bridge but has also affected the approach road.(DC Photo)

Karimnagar: The iconic cable-stayed bridge over the Manair River in Karimnagar, hailed as a significant infrastructure project, has sustained substantial damage just one year after its grand inauguration. As South India’s largest cable bridge, it was constructed to enhance connectivity on the outskirts of Karimnagar city, reducing the distance to Warangal by 7 kilometers. However, the bridge is now undergoing extensive repairs, causing multiple disruptions.

The Road and Buildings authorities have initiated the removal of the damaged block top layers, which were found to be bubbling and peeling off. This deterioration has not only compromised the main structure of the bridge but has also affected the approach road.

The bridge, which quickly became a popular spot for selfies and won the Outstanding Concrete Structure award at the national level in 2021, was built using advanced foreign technology. Despite its initial promise and the accolades it received, the current state of disrepair raises concerns about construction quality and long-term sustainability.





