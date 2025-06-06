Karimnagar's Chamanpalli Village Wins Best Panchayat Award

KARIMNAGAR: The Chamanpalli Village Panchayat of the Karimnagar Rural mandal won the State Best Panchayat Award. The certificate and award were presented to the panchayat secretary Korukanti Mahendar Rao by the environment minister Konda Surekha during a programme held on the occasion of the World Environment Day at the Telangana Pollution Control Board office in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The panchayat secretary K. Mahendar Rao said that the Chamanpalli village performed exceptionally well in areas like solid waste management, cleanliness, greenery, proper waste segregation, compost preparation, vitamin gardens, efficient management and recycling of plastic waste, plantation, nursery and community soak pits.

He thanked the state government for recognition and the award that was given to Chamanpalli village.

Minister Konda Surekha congratulated the Mandal Development Parishad Officer and special officer Jagan Mohan Reddy and panchayat secretary Mahendar Rao and their staff on the occasion.

Principal secretary of the panchayat raj department Ahmed Nadeem, TSCAB secretary Ravi, Chamanpalli panchayat staff Anjaneyulu and Sailu were present along with others.