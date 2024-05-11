Karimnagar: Vinod Kumar confident to face Bandi Sanjay

Most may perceive it as an uphill battle for the BRS in these Lok Sabha elections but senior BRS leader and former MP Boinpally Vinod Kumar, party candidate from Karimnagar, has a different take. There is a groundswell of support for BRS, he says, and the results will surprise all the naysayers who are betting on Congress and the BJP to do well when results are announced on June 4.Vinod is facing the BJP’s Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Congress’ Velichala Rajendar Rao.In an interview, Vinod said he had focused his campaign on what he had done for the constituency during his tenure as MP. “Frankly speaking, I did not expect the kind of a wildfire of opposition to the Congress government,” he said.Vinod said the voters told him that they had made a mistake by voting for the Congress in the Assembly elections. He noted that the BRS (then TRS) with five MPs had fought for statehood. Once the state was formed, the BRS MPs pursued permissions and financial support from lending agencies for various projects.“This was possible because we were in Parliament. People are aware of this and are supporting us again,” he said. He said that the people were aware that the BRS would effectively represent the state at the national level