 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Karimnagar Urban Excise CI Ramu Arrested in Corruption Case

Telangana
18 March 2026 10:35 AM IST

ACB arrests officer after evidence reveals corrupt practices during his tenure in Sircilla

Karimnagar Urban Excise CI Ramu Arrested in Corruption Case
x
Anti-Corruption Bureau

Karimnagar Urban Excise Circle Inspector Ramu has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with a corruption case.

Officials stated that Ramu allegedly indulged in corrupt practices while serving in Sircilla. Following an investigation, authorities gathered sufficient evidence against him.

Based on the findings, the ACB took him into custody and initiated further legal proceedings.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
ACB case Telangana ACB 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X