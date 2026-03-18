Karimnagar Urban Excise CI Ramu Arrested in Corruption Case
ACB arrests officer after evidence reveals corrupt practices during his tenure in Sircilla
Karimnagar Urban Excise Circle Inspector Ramu has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with a corruption case.
Officials stated that Ramu allegedly indulged in corrupt practices while serving in Sircilla. Following an investigation, authorities gathered sufficient evidence against him.
Based on the findings, the ACB took him into custody and initiated further legal proceedings.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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