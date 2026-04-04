Karimnagar: Upset Over Having Girls, Father Poisons Twins, Throws Them In Well

Karimnagar: In a recent tragic incident, a father allegedly killed his five-year-old twin daughters, Geethanshi and Geetha Navika, on Friday. According to reports, the incident took place at Jubilee Nagar village in Karimnagar rural mandal, Telangana.

Preliminary investigations suggest the murders were driven by deep-seated resentment over having female children. The accused, identified as Kacchu Srisailam, allegedly took his daughters on a bike, while his wife was away, forced them to consume pesticide, and then threw their bodies into an agricultural well.

When his wife, Mounika, returned and found the girls missing, she began searching for them. The children were later discovered in the well. Locals, along with Mounika, confronted Srisailam, who admitted to the crime. Enraged residents assaulted him before handing him over to the Karimnagar Rural police.

One body was recovered from the well on Friday evening, April 3, while search operations continued for the other. The second body was later retrieved.

Family members reported that Srisailam was upset over having daughters, and despite counseling from community elders, he frequently quarreled with his wife over the issue.