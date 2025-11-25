Karimnagar: Under-10 Chess Players Qualify for Nationals

Karimnagar: Players from the Genius Chess Academy in Karimnagar have qualified for the national-level chess competition following their strong performance in the recent Under-19 School Games Federation (SGF) Chess Tournament held in Hyderabad.

Academy director Kankati Anoop Kumar said that players Supreeth and Sathvik will represent Telangana in the boys’ category, while Shloka Yukthi and G. Megha Samhitha will compete in the girls’ category at the tournament scheduled to be held in Karnataka next month.

The selected players were congratulated by the academy’s founder-president Kanakaiah, coordinator Srujan Kumar, and coaches Anush, Abhiram, Revik, Arun Prabhu, Srinija, Swathi, Siri Meghana and Varun.