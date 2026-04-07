Karimnagar: Father, Grandparents, Uncle Arrested In Twin Girls Murder Case

Karimnagar: Driven by an aversion to having daughters and fear of passing on his property to them, led to the father killing his four-year-old twin girls in Jubilee Nagar in the district.

Karimnagar Police Commissioner Gaush Alam revealed details of the case at a press conference held on Monday. He said that the accused, under the influence of his parents and with the involvement of his brother, Kachi Srisaila, carried out the murder.

The victims, twins Geethamshi and Geethanvika, were allegedly drowned by their father in an agricultural well on Friday, April 3. He said that the accused, who was married in 2022, was not happy with the birth of the girls and had also allegedly pressured his wife, Maunika, to undergo an abortion after scanning tests confirmed that the twin foetuses were female. However, she refused, and this led to constant conflicts after their birth. Despite counseling by the elders of the village, the accused refused to mend his ways.

On Friday, when his parents and brother were away, he took the children on his bike to a secluded place. He allegedly pushed his daughters into an open well, while one child drowned immediately, the other one struggled to stay afloat in the water. Srisailam then jumped into the well and drowned her. When he saw locals approaching, he tried to cover up by projecting it as an accidental drowning and that he had jumped in the well to save them. The locals grew suspicious of his strange behavior and confronted him. Meanwhile the mother, who saw that the children were missing, also rushed to the spot only to see the dead body of one of the twins. The irate villagers thrashed him, leading to a disorder in the village, with the police rushing to disperse the crowds.

Later, the other body of the girl was retrieved and sent for a post-mortem. The reports revealed that both died due to drowning. After taking the accused into custody, he revealed the whole conspiracy and the role of his kin in the heinous crime. Karimnagar Rural Circle Inspector A. Niranjan Reddy arrested the four accused, including Srisailam, his parents Ashok and Lavanya, and his brother Rakesh, on Sunday.