Karimnagar To Host Kisan Gramin Mela From Dec. 1

KARIMNAGAR: A large-scale Kisan Gramin Mela will be held from December 1 to 3 at Ambedkar in Karimnagar to help increase farmer incomes through modern and scientific methods such as drones, robots, improved crop practices, and market awareness, said Kisan Jagran President Polsani Sugunakar Rao while releasing the event poster on Saturday.

He noted that the previous fairs in 2022 and 2023 were among Telangana’s most attended agricultural exhibitions. The upcoming edition, jointly organised by Kisan Jagran and the Navanirmana Foundation, will focus on profitable practices like crop rotation, dairy and sheep farming, oil production, and fruit and vegetable cultivation, along with training in new machinery and equipment use.

Sugunakar Rao said the event would also provide information on Central and State government schemes through participation of ministers, MLAs, and departmental officials.

Several companies will offer machinery, tools, seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides at wholesale prices, ensuring attendees gain both knowledge and affordable inputs.

Navanirmana Foundation president Ram Babu said the exhibition would be a major boon to the rural community, calling it unique in Telangana.

Farmer leaders Sai Jyothi, Gampa Jagan, Durgam Maruti, J.D. Bhavan, T. Brahmam, K. Tirupati, M. Anand, N. Lakhman, Narasimha Reddy, Satyanarayana Rao, B. Mohan Rathod, and B. Pradeep were also present.