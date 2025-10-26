Karimnagar to Host HCA’s A-Level Matches

KARIMNAGAR: Karimnagar has made history by becoming the first district in Telangana, outside of Hyderabad, to host official A-level league matches of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). This milestone marks a major step forward for cricket in the erstwhile Karimnagar district, bringing high-level competition to the region, said V. Agam Rao, president of the Karimnagar District Cricket Association (KDCA), after inaugurating the first match held at the KDCA Velichala Jagapathi Rao Memorial Cricket Ground in Alugunur, Karimnagar, on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Agam Rao said that October 26 would be remembered as a historic day for local cricket fans, with the inaugural A-Division One-Day League-cum-Knockout Tournament match featuring the Combined Districts Team against the Deccan Wanderers. The tournament continued on Monday (October 27), with the Combined Districts Team set to face the Budding Stars.

Agam Rao expressed his delight, calling the hosting of official HCA league matches, affiliated with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), “a dream come true” for cricket enthusiasts across Telangana, especially in Karimnagar.

Meanwhile, in a thrilling finish to the historic opening match, Deccan Wanderers clinched a narrow one-wicket victory over the Combined Districts Team.

The Combined Districts Team set a target of 197 after being bowled out for 196 runs in 43 overs. Deccan Wanderers successfully chased the total, scoring 200 runs for nine wickets in 42.1 overs, winning the match by the narrowest of margins and with just five balls to spare.