Karimnagar to Host Grand Karthika Deepotsavam on November 14

KARIMNAGAR: The Karthika Deepotsava Samithi has announced that a grand mass lamp-lighting ceremony will be held on November 14 at 6 p.m. at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Kalyana Mandapam on Gandhi Road in Karimnagar.

Founder-president of the Samithi, Polsani Sugunakar Rao, told the media that the event aims to provide an opportunity for all residents to participate in the sacred rituals of the Karthika month, which is devoted to worshipping both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu.

He said lighting lamps during this period is believed to dispel the darkness of evil and bring knowledge and divine grace. The event will be held under the supervision of Brahmasri Puranam Maheshwara Sharma, who will also deliver a spiritual discourse.

All required materials—including earthen lamps, oil, and wicks—will be provided by the Samithi. Devotees have been urged to attend in large numbers, light their lamps, and receive Theertha prasadam.

Sugunakar Rao released the event poster in the presence of organising committee members Gampa Jagan, Mahipal, Durgam Maruti, Taduri Brahmam, Gudipati Jithendar Reddy, and others.