Karimnagar RTC Offers Rs 25,000 Prize in Dasara Draw

Karimnagar: In a bid to boost passenger numbers during the Dasara festival, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced a lucky draw with a grand prize of Rs 25,000 for passengers in the Karimnagar region. The special scheme will be valid from September 27 to October 6.

The offer is open to all travellers using RTC services ranging from semi-deluxe to super luxury. The initiative is part of RTC’s strategy to attract more customers during the festive season.

To participate, passengers must write their names and phone numbers on the back of their bus ticket after reaching their destination and drop it into a designated lucky draw box, available at all major bus stations across the erstwhile Karimnagar district.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, B. Raju said, “We wanted to give our passengers a special treat this Dasara. This lucky draw is our way of thanking them for choosing RTC. It’s a simple way to make travel more rewarding and celebrate the festive spirit with them. We encourage everyone to participate by writing their details on the back of their ticket.”

The lucky draw will be held on October 8, two days after the scheme concludes. The first prize winner will receive Rs 25,000, the second prize winner Rs 15,000, and the third prize winner Rs 10,000, he added.