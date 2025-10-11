Karimnagar Police Traces Motorcyclist with 277 Pending Challans

Hyderabad: The traffic police in Karimnagar district has found that a motorcyclist was having 277 challans with a total penalty amount of Rs.79,845.

The motorcyclist was intercepted during vehicle checking carried out by the traffic police at Sikhwadi in the town. The police checked the motorcyclist’s vehicle registration number and found that as many as 277 challans worth Rs.79,845 were pending since June 8, 2019.

The police seized the vehicle asking the motorcyclist to pay the pending challans.