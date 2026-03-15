Karimnagar Police Crack Mule Account Racket

KARIMNAGAR: In a significant breakthrough against organised digital fraud, police dismantled a sophisticated gang involved in creating and supplying mule bank accounts to cybercriminals in Karimnagar district on Sunday.

As part of the intensified ‘Operation Crackdown’, officials arrested 12 individuals, including the suspected kingpin, for facilitating money laundering linked to various cyber scams. The gang’s activities came to light during the investigation of a case registered at the Karimnagar-II Town police station.

Police Commissioner Gaush Alam said the syndicate opened savings and current accounts using the identities of innocent individuals or their own credentials. They then sold the passbooks, ATM cards and SIM cards linked to these accounts to cybercriminals, enabling the layering of illegal funds through multiple accounts to conceal their origin.

The prime accused has been identified as Mudugunti Rajeshwar Reddy, 22. Along with 11 associates, mostly aged between 22 and 26, he allegedly connected his network to at least nine cybercrime cases registered under the Karimnagar-I and II Town police station limits.

Police seized several bank kits, passbooks and digital evidence during the raids.

Commending the special team led by Town ACP Venkataswami and Cyber Crime SI Anil, Commissioner Gaush Alam warned the public against sharing bank credentials with strangers.

“Handing over bank credentials or opening bank accounts for others is a serious offence and can make you an accomplice in cyber fraud,” he said.

The 12 accused have been remanded to judicial custody while further investigations are underway to trace the larger network involved in the fraud.