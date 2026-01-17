Karimnagar Police Bust Sextortion Racket, Couple Held

Hyderabad: The Karimnagar police busted sextortion racket with the detention of a couple.

The couple’s misdeeds came to light when a lorry owner lodged a complaint against them for trying to extort money from him. Based on his complaint, the police detained the couple and enquired about them.

During the questioning, the police found that the couple trapped more than 1200 men and allegedly extorted from them after making intimate videos with them.