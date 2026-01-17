 Top
Karimnagar Police Bust Sextortion Racket, Couple Held

Telangana
17 Jan 2026 6:53 PM IST

The couple’s misdeeds came to light when a lorry owner lodged a complaint against them for trying to extort money from him

The Karimnagar police busted sextortion racket with the detention of a couple. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The Karimnagar police busted sextortion racket with the detention of a couple.

The couple’s misdeeds came to light when a lorry owner lodged a complaint against them for trying to extort money from him. Based on his complaint, the police detained the couple and enquired about them.

During the questioning, the police found that the couple trapped more than 1200 men and allegedly extorted from them after making intimate videos with them.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
