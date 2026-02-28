Karimnagar Mayor Calls Youth Key to ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’

KARIMNAGAR: City mayor Kolagani Srinivas on Saturday said youth have a critical role in nation-building and described them as key contributors to the ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision.

He was speaking as chief guest at the district-level elocution competitions of the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament held at SRR Arts and Science College in Karimnagar. The event, organised under the aegis of the National Service Scheme (NSS), was themed ‘50 Years of Emergency, Lessons to be Learned’.

The mayor said collective efforts from all sectors were necessary to position India as the world’s third-largest economy. He noted that platforms such as the Youth Parliament help students develop communication skills, language proficiency and leadership qualities.

College principal Prof. Kalvakunta Ramakrishna said India’s large youth population was a demographic advantage for national development. He stated that the Viksit Bharat initiative aims to harness youth ideas and promote skill development.

A total of 250 students registered for the competition, of whom five will advance to the state level. State-level winners will get an opportunity to speak at the National Parliament.

Yuva Mithra district youth officer Venkata Rambabu said national-level winners would receive awards from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged students to make use of the opportunity.

Vice principals Nitin Pathak and T. Rajaiah, TGCGTA state general secretary Dr Kadaru Surender Reddy and Viksit Bharat nodal district officer Elizabeth Rani attended the inaugural session.

The competitions were judged by Dr M. Satya Prakash and Dr Soma Narasaiah, while NSS programme officers and student volunteers coordinated the event.