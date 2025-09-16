Karimnagar Gets Modern Passport Office

KARIMNAGAR: The people of erstwhile Karimnagar district and surrounding areas will benefit from the newly upgraded and modernised Passport Seva Kendra, jointly inaugurated by transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar at Bharat Talkies Chowrasta near Kaman in Karimnagar on Monday.

The new facility marks a significant improvement over the old one. Spread across 7,000 square feet, it includes amenities such as a larger waiting hall, a childcare room, and wheelchair access, making the passport application process easier and more comfortable for applicants.

During the inauguration, both ministers praised each other for their efforts in bringing the project to life and agreed that the upgraded office would greatly benefit the people of the region.

Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar recalled that he was instrumental in setting up the first passport office in Karimnagar during his tenure as a MP between 2009 and 2014. He said he had made several visits to Delhi to pursue the project. He also noted that while the new facility currently handles 250 applications a day, he would like the number increased to 500 and requested Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s support.

Responding, Bandi Sanjay Kumar acknowledged Prabhakar’s role, calling him the Karta, Karma, and Kriya behind the establishment of the passport office. He said that while Prabhakar brought the office to Karimnagar, his own efforts with the Central government were crucial in modernising and upgrading it.

Sanjay promised that steps would be taken to increase the daily application slots to 500 and assured that a permanent building would be constructed for the Passport Seva Kendra if the state government provided the required land. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for making passport services more accessible and also thanked Regional Passport Officer Snehaja for her dedicated work.