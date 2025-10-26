Karimnagar: Cops on Cycles Pedal for Martyrs

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar Police Commissionerate organised a 20-km cycle rally on Saturday to mark Police Martyrs’ Commemoration Week. The rally, which saw enthusiastic participation from hundreds of people, was flagged off by Police Commissioner Gouse Alam at the Police Parade Grounds in Karimnagar.

The event attracted a large turnout, including members of the Karimnagar Runners and Cyclists Association, students from various schools, and local doctors. The rally began at the Parade Ground and passed through Bus Station, Pratima Multiplex, Geetha Bhavan Chowrasta, Ponnam Complex (Mankammathota), Shiv Theatre Circle, and Chemist Bhavan.

Participants then took a U-turn near the Electricity Office and returned via Court Chowrasta, Mancherial Chowrasta, Gandhi Chowrasta, Nakha Chowrasta, Boat Chowrasta, and Kaman Chowrasta, completing the circuit at the Police Parade Ground.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Gouse Alam said that events under Police Martyrs’ Commemoration Week would continue until October 31. He urged the public, especially students, to actively participate in these programmes to honour the sacrifices of police martyrs. After the rally, the Commissioner presented medals to all participants.

Several senior police officials, including additional DCPs Venkataramana and Bheem Rao, ACPs, inspectors, community leaders, local cyclists, and runners, also took part in the event.