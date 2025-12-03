Karimnagar Collector Sings for Disability Awareness

KARIMNAGAR: Karimnagar district collector Pamela Satpathy on Wednesday released a song featuring herself and Sindhu Sri, a student from the Karimnagar School for the Blind. The song, launched to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, aims to inspire and instil confidence among persons with disabilities.

The collector and Sindhu Sri performed Aaratam Mundu Aatangkam Entha (How big is the obstacle before determination?), originally penned by lyricist Chandra Bose for the 2009 film Ninginela Naade. Collector Satpathy said she was inspired to collaborate after seeing Sindhu Sri perform at an earlier event. The recording was supported by Sarala, the music teacher at the Karimnagar School for the Blind, and local music director K.B. Sharma.

This is not the first time collector Satpathy has turned to music for a social cause. On International Girl Child Day, she had sung and released O Chinna Pichuka-Chinari Pichuka (O Little Sparrow-Dear Little Sparrow), a song themed on saving the girl child, which received widespread appreciation.

During that earlier release, the collector reiterated her commitment to the welfare of girl children, urging them to pursue success through perseverance, talent and skill rather than seeking sympathy. Her latest musical effort continues this distinctive approach to public service and awareness.