Karimnagar Collector Inaugurates New Bus for Special School Students

Karimnagar: District collector Pamela Satpathy lauded the selfless service provided to persons with disabilities, appreciating the decades-long contribution of the Freedom Fighters Trust after inaugurating a new bus worth ₹26 lakh donated by Sreenidhi Credit Co-operative Federation Limited to the special school for the mentally challenged at Mahatmanagar in Thimmapur mandal on Tuesday.

Satpathy took a ride in the new bus with students after its inauguration. She commended the Trust members for establishing the school and vocational centre and praised the teachers and staff for their commitment to the development of children with special needs.

Former MLA and Trust chairman Chada Venkata Reddy said the organisation runs several welfare programmes. He noted that the school currently has 130 students and provides employment to 40 staff members. He also mentioned a recent medical camp organised by the Trust, during which 136 people underwent eye surgeries. The event featured cultural performances by the students.

Later, the collector visited a camp at the Durgabai Deshmukh Women and Child Development Centre in LMD Colony, where aids and appliances were distributed to persons with disabilities and the elderly under the department of women, children, disabled and senior citizens.

She directed staff to ensure that attendance records and medical test results of all beneficiaries are properly documented.