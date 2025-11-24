Karimnagar Collector, CP Inspect Suspected Sabotage at Check Dam

Karimnagar: District collector Pamela Satpathy and Police Commissioner Gouse Alam on Monday launched a serious and comprehensive investigation into the damage caused to the check dam on the Manair Vagu near Tanugula village in Jammikunta, Karimnagar district.

The officials jointly visited and inspected the site after the structure was found damaged, raising questions about the cause. Authorities are now intensifying the probe to determine whether the collapse was due to natural water flow or an act of sabotage by unknown persons. A case has been registered at the Jammikunta Police Station.

A team of experts, including forensic lab assistant director Venkat Raj from Hyderabad, members of the Karimnagar Clues Team, and fingerprint inspectors Raju and Swarna Jyothi, conducted a detailed examination of the site to collect evidence for scientific analysis.

Officials said a full-scale investigation is underway to establish the exact cause of the incident. Samples collected at the site with the help of technical experts will be sent for laboratory testing.

They assured that further action will follow once the comprehensive report is received and warned that strict legal measures would be taken against anyone found responsible.

Senior officials, including Huzurabad ACP Madhavi, Peddapalli ACP Krishna, inspectors Ramakrishna and Lakshminarayana, along with Irrigation Department officials and staff, participated in the inspection.