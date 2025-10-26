Karimnagar: Bike With 120 Pending Challans Worth Rs.29,560 Seized

Karimnagar: Traffic police officials seized a two-wheeler with over 120 pending traffic challans amounting to ₹29,560 during a vehicle inspection drive conducted in the Kaman area of the city.

According to traffic reserve inspector Kumaraswamy, the vehicle, bearing registration number TS-22 7090, was being driven by Katkojwala Kiran Kumar, a resident of Ganesh Nagar. Upon inspection, police discovered that the bike had an astonishing 120 pending challans for repeated traffic violations.

Kumaraswamy said that the rider was caught driving in the wrong direction during the inspection. Considering the serious nature of violations and the large number of unpaid fines, the bike was seized and transported to the Traffic Police Station for further action.

Meanwhile, the traffic police issued a strict warning to motorists, urging them to follow traffic rules and clear all pending challans immediately. They said that stringent legal action would be taken against those who continue to violate traffic regulations.