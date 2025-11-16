Karimnagar: 4 Robbers in Police Uniforms Held; Gold, Silver Seized

Karimnagar: Police officials of the Ramagundam Police Commissionerate arrested four persons who allegedly posed as police officers to carry out a house robbery in Garrepally village, threatening the family with harm. The accused, including a former jail inmate and a security supervisor, were apprehended near Katnapally while attempting to sell the stolen gold in Peddapalli district.

The police seized 115.4 grams of gold ornaments, 472 grams of silver items, ₹10,000 in cash, handcuffs, sweaters with fake police logos, gloves, and fake number plates.

Disclosing the details to the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) P. Karunakar said the accused were identified as Nagula Kumaraswamy, 55, Tippari Ravinder, 51, Purushotama Nagaraju, 48, and Povari Shyam Rao, 49.

The robbery took place on November 10 at around 4.15 a.m. at the residence of Sankari Lakshmi, 51, a farmer in Garrepally. The accused used fake police uniforms and handcuffs, one of which was purchased online through the Meesho app, to gain entry into the house.

The suspects called out for the victim’s son, Ramesh. When his mother opened the door, they claimed to be Karimnagar One Town Police investigating counterfeit notes allegedly hidden in the house. They handcuffed Ramesh, forced the family to open the locker and stole a bag containing gold, silver and cash.

Kumaraswamy, who met two of his accomplices in Cherlapally Jail 18 years ago, planned the robbery after learning about the financial debts of the others. Nagaraju suggested Ramesh’s house as an easy target, noting that it was located on the outskirts and Ramesh’s wife was away.

The family was threatened with death if they resisted. To mislead the victims, the robbers took the handcuffs with them and told the family to collect their bag from the Karimnagar One Town Police Station in the morning before fleeing in two cars.

Acting swiftly, Sultanabad police teams tracked down the four suspects on the same day near Katnapally village as they were travelling to Karimnagar to sell the stolen gold.

The team involved in cracking the case included sub-inspectors Ch. Shravan Kumar, Ch. Sanath Reddy, S. Venkatesh and other police personnel.