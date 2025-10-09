Karimnagar: 2 Brothers Get Life Term for Murder Over Old Feud

Karimnagar: The First Additional District and Sessions Judge S. Narayana in Jagtial district on Thursday sentenced two brothers to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹15,000 each for the brutal murder of a man over a long-standing dispute.

According to police superintendent Ashok Kumar, the convicts were identified as Darangula Raju and Darangula Rajesham, while the victim, Soora Durgaiah, 60, a stone crusher operator, belonged to the same Gudem village in Dandepally mandal.

The brothers reportedly had an old enmity with Durgaiah. On February 19, 2021, Durgaiah left home saying he was going out for a drink but never returned. His body was found the next day in a hilly area near Maddunur village, bearing severe head and facial injuries inflicted with stones and glass pieces.

Based on a complaint filed by his son, Soora Shekar, police identified and arrested the accused. After examining the evidence and witnesses, the court found both guilty and convicted them.

SP Ashok Kumar commended the police and prosecution team for their effective investigation and legal coordination, which ensured justice for the victim.