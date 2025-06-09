Karimnagar: 100 Pairs Of Bullocks Distributed

KARIMNAGAR: District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha advised farmers to use the bullocks distributed from the Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple goshala strictly for agricultural purposes. He also emphasized the importance of ensuring their proper care and well-being.

At a programme held at the goshala on Monday, in Tippapur, Vemulawada (Rajanna Sircilla district), he, along with officials from the Rajanna temple, distributed 100 pairs of bullocks, totalling 200 animals, to farmers who had applied for them.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector emphasised that farmers who received the bullocks must give top priority to their care and well-being. He added that agricultural extension officers will regularly visit the fields to monitor the animals' health and ensure they are being properly looked after.

From now on, it is the farmers' responsibility to give special attention to the bullocks, which are held sacred by the people. They must ensure the animals are protected and well cared for by providing proper shelter, sufficient fodder, and clean water.

He warned that if the bullocks are misused or diverted from their intended purpose, strict action will be taken against the farmers, including the filing of legal cases.

The Vemulawada temple executive officer K. Vinod Reddy, district agricultural officer Afzal Begum, veterinary doctors and farmers were present along with goshala staff.